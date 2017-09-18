New salon offers cocktails, big TVs and barista coffee

WANT to watch a movie, have a cocktail and get your hair and make up done all at the same time?

Well dream no more - a new salon is here and offering a range of services like no other.

Heavenly Secrets held its grand opening in Bundaberg today and owner Melanie Reeves said she wanted Bundaberg to have something different.

The Bundy born-and-bred hairdresser of 25 years says the salon is a one-stop shop and is now open for business.

"We're the only salon in Bundy that has a big cocktail and coffee bar,” she said.

Heavenly Secrets: Krysti-Lee Lager and Chantelle Lager-Smith. Mike Knott BUN180917SALON2

"We have a special menu with about 12 cocktails.

"And we have proper coffee, like a proper barista coffee.”

To add to the fun, there will be 75-inch TVs screening movies befitting the season, such as horror flicks for Halloween and festive films for Christmas.

"I wanted people to come and have an experience, not just get their hair done,” Mrs Reeves said.

"It's not just another hair salon on another corner and it's going to be a different experience with a lot of fun.

"We need something fun for people in Bundaberg.”

HEAVENLY SECRETS: Melanie Reeves and Lisa Hodge. Mike Knott BUN180917SALON3

People attending during the Halloween season will receive trick or treat bags and Mrs Reeves says there are fun plans in the pipeline for Valentine's Day.

"I want people to come and have an experience,” she said.

The home converted into a salon houses a fully qualified beautician and waxer as well as cosmetic tattooing services.

"Lisa was one of Stefan's top five girls, she's our other stylist,” Mrs Reeves said.

"The whole house is actually a beauty parlour.

"And we're the only salon in Bundy that stocks Eye Kandy Cosmetics glitter make-up from the USA.”

Heavenly Secrets is located at 94 Walker St, Norville.