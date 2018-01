NEW SALON: Stephanie Cooper, Aliesha Conway and Stevie Jane at The Hair Lounge in Bourbong Street.

NEW SALON: Stephanie Cooper, Aliesha Conway and Stevie Jane at The Hair Lounge in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN120118HAIR1

ALIESHA Conway has fulfilled a dream by opening her very own hair salon.

The Hair Lounge on Bourbong opened earlier this month and represents a "new year and new beginning” for the Bundaberg woman.

"I just wanted to branch out and do my own thing,” the hairdresser of 10 years said.

Mrs Conway said the salon would focus on all types of hairdressing.

"We're really into upstyling and men's fashion haircuts and grooming,” she said.

The Hair Lounge on Bourbong is at 2/1 Bourbong St, near Subway.