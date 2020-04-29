New safety measures coming to Stockland Bundaberg

A number of new safety measures are coming to Stockland Bundaberg ahead of the anticipated easing of stay-at-home restrictions this weekend. Photo: Brian Cassidy

A number of new safety measures are coming to Stockland Bundaberg ahead of the anticipated easing of stay-at-home restrictions this weekend. Photo: Brian Cassidy

CUSTOMER safety remains at the forefront of Stockland Bundaberg managers with stay-at-home restrictions set to ease this coming weekend.

The new measures will allow shopping for non-essential items while still practising social distancing.

A Stockland spokesperson said the easing of restrictions recognised the important role retail town centres played in supporting local economies.

The spokesperson said the company would work with retailers to help them implement new safety measures and would also continue to monitor social distancing through the store.

Some of the new measures include:

Supporting retailers with devising a store queuing system, which may be required outside of stores,

Social distancing markers and queuing discs to help maintain distance and traffic flows,

Our security teams are helping to promote social distancing practices and appropriate customer behaviour

Ongoing marketing support for retailers via social media and in-centre channels,

Display of Department of Health signage on personal hygiene at every entrance and throughout the centre,

Public address announcements on social distancing and personal hygiene,

Hand washing guides in all amenities,

In addition to our daily cleaning schedule, we have increased levels of detailed cleaning to all high touch points areas and amenities,

Increased cleaning process on all hire equipment (e.g. wheelchairs and scooters),

Hand sanitiser available throughout the centre, and

Signage for recommended lift carrying capacity.

Those wishing to stay up-to-date with the changing practices at Stockland Bundaberg can do so through the dedicated webpage.