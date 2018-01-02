New rules for catching hammerhead sharks

This photo provided by Discovery Channel shows a Great Hammerhead, one of the largest sharks in the world, during an episode of "Shark Week." The Hammerhead's strangely shaped head is part of an electrosensory system, helping it locate its prey. "Shark Week" returns Sunday, July 5, 2015, with 19 hours of prime-time programming including "Shark Island" with shark specialist Craig O'Connell, airing 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 12. (Discovery Channel via AP)

This photo provided by Discovery Channel shows a Great Hammerhead, one of the largest sharks in the world, during an episode of "Shark Week." The Hammerhead's strangely shaped head is part of an electrosensory system, helping it locate its prey. "Shark Week" returns Sunday, July 5, 2015, with 19 hours of prime-time programming including "Shark Island" with shark specialist Craig O'Connell, airing 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 12. (Discovery Channel via AP)

FISHERIES Queensland is reminding commercial fishers of the new requirements for hammerhead sharks which came into effect on Monday.

Fisheries Queensland Deputy Director-General Scott Spencer said the new regulations were designed to strengthen the management controls around hammerhead sharks and avoid the species being listed as endangered.

"New logbooks and instructions for reporting shark catch in Queensland had been sent to affected net and line fishers,” Mr Spencer said.

"These changes do not affect recreational fishers.”

The new regulations include:

A total allowable of commercial catch (TACC) of 150 tonnes (split across the Gulf of Carpentaria (50 tonnes), Great Barrier Reef (78 tonnes) and Southern East Coast (22 tonnes).

Trip limits to apply and the hammerhead shark to be kept in a whole form once 75 per cent of the TACC is reached.

More stringent reporting requirements to improve monitoring of the catch.

The Federal Government is still considering listing the scalloped and great hammerhead shark as endangered under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. A decision is expected by March 2018.

For more information visit http://www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.