NRL considering 20/40 vision

Gold Coast Titan's Vs Manly from Cbus Stadium - Manly's Daly Cherry Evans to Robina Pic by David Clark

Fans have been getting a kick out of the 40/20 rule for years and a new innovation might be about to have a similar effect.

A new 20/40 rule could be trialled next year in the second-tier NSW Cup after the proposal was discussed at an NRL coaches conference in Sydney on Thursday.

While the coaches didn't vote on the rule, they were told how it would work as well as its advantages and disadvantages.

Teams which kicked from inside their own 20m line would earn the scrum feed if they found touch past the opposition's 40m line.

The rule would give teams which had defended for a sustained period a chance to take a risk and stop the opposition's onslaught.

The defending team would more than likely drop players out of the defensive line to combat the possibility of a 20/40 kick.

It was agreed the rule would open up play.

Any final decision on the new rule would have to be approved and passed by the ARL Commission.

The 11 of 16 club coaches who attended the coaches conference - Wayne Bennett was a noticeable absentee - also discussed the recent coaching merry-go-round and the affect it had on the game.

Again, there was no recommendation or vote but many of the coaches agreed it had tarnished rugby league's integrity.

Coaches also discussed the interchange and whether the eight-player system was working. There is a push for the interchange to be dropped to six.

Eleven of the 16 NRL coaches attended the conference.

The game's shot clock and controversial obstruction rules were also discussed.

The possible rule changes were discussed yesterday after a competition committee meeting last week.

"The meeting was productive, and the coaches discussed a range of ideas and initiatives," said Graham Annesley, the NRL's head of football - elite competitions.

"There was some discussion about the prospect of a reduction in times for the scrum and dropout clocks, which came out of the competition committee, as well as ways to reduce the time it takes for players to exit the field following a sin bin.

"But any recommendations out of the competition committee and any further discussion by the head coaches will need to go to the commission for approval."

