New role to get North Burnett patients living better lives

THE newest member of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's Rural Allied and Community Health team has hit the ground running in his bid to get North Burnett residents into better shape.

Wesley Bramley is the first exercise physiologist WBHHS has appointed to help patients with chronic conditions in the region improve their health and quality of life

"I am passionate that everyone can experience tangible health benefits from incorporating movement into their lives, and in particular the benefits of managing symptoms of chronic conditions,” he said.

Mr Bramley will be based in Gayndah and will visit Mundubbera, Biggenden and Eidsvold. Patients from Monto and other areas can access classes via a telehealth clinic.

"While living in the UK, I helped chronic pain patients reduce pain levels through increasing movement, before specialising in cardiac rehabilitation exercise,” he said.