New role for CQUni professor

CQ University Vice Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman at the CQ University Graduation Ceremony held at the Pilbeam Theatre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

THE vice-chancellor of CQUniversity, Professor Scott Bowman, has been appointed as Universities Australia's Lead Vice-Chancellor for Indigenous Higher Education.

Prof Bowman will work with indigenous stakeholders and other university leaders as the peak body builds on its commitment to indigenous advancement.

Earlier this year, Universities Australia launched a landmark indigenous strategy in which all Australian universities committed to ambitious targets to lift the numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and graduates.

Prof Bowman said he looked forward to working in partnership with the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Higher Education Consortium to advance this work.

"I'm honoured to take on this crucial role for Australia's university sector and - through it - for the country,” he said.

Prof Bowman's appointment is for two years. He has been vice-chancellor of CQUniversity since 2009.