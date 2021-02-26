NEW ROLE: Chief of staff appointed for Bundaberg Council

Michael Gorey will start a new role on Monday assisting Mayor Jack Dempsey with policy development, advocacy, communications and stakeholder relations.

A former ministerial advisor has been appointed as Bundaberg Regional Council's new chief of staff.

Michael Gorey will start a new role on Monday assisting Mayor Jack Dempsey with policy development, advocacy, communications and stakeholder relations.

He has been Council's executive officer of communications and editor of the Council-owned website Bundaberg Now for the last three years.

Council's chief executive officer Steve Johnson said the decision came after amendments to the Local Government Act were passed in parliament late last year.

"Council resolved in January for a councillor advisor to be appointed," Mr Johnston said.

"The position is similar to a ministerial advisor in state or federal government.

"It's recognition by the government that mayors in particular need dedicated staff to meet the increasing demands of a large modern Council."

Mr Johnson said the new appointment was made after an internal restructure occurred which meant it would not incur any additional costs.

Over the years Mr Gorey has worked for the government around the country including South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Queensland's 14 largest councils will appoint councillor advisors who must adhere to a ministerial code of conduct, register their interests and comply with council policies.