New retail store helps locals beat cancer

Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide to Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg office at 41A Woongarra St. Wavebreakmedia Ltd

SUNNIES, sunscreen, sun hats and more - Cancer Council Queensland's new retail store has got Bundaberg locals covered for outdoor adventures.

In a bid to help locals Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide, the charity's Bundaberg office at 41A Woongarra St has expanded its retail offering, with the retail store now open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan welcomed the addition of the retail store within the premises, saying the retail store had a unique range of products to protect locals of all ages.

"Our new Bundaberg retail store gives locals the freedom to shop quickly and locally for their sun protection essentials and take home with them what they need, when they need it,” Ms McMillan said.

"Through the retail store, SunSmart products, including hats, sunscreen, cosmetics and clothing, will be readily available to the local community to help them reduce their risk of skin cancer.”

Queensland has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world and sun protection is required when the UV Index level is three or above - in Queensland, that is all year round.

"We know that skin cancer remains one of the most preventable types of cancer, so doing a bit of SunSmart shopping will help reduce your cancer risk - it's retail therapy for your health and for a good cause,” Ms McMillan said.

"With the support of the community purchasing Cancer Council branded SunSmart products, more funds can be invested into vital cancer research, education and patient support programs.”

Around 3600 melanoma and 324,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are diagnosed across Queensland each year.

To reduce their risk of skin cancer, Queenslanders should Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF 30+ broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies, when outdoors.

The Bundaberg office moved to 41A Woongarra St in February to increase the charity's profile in the community.

For more information about the Bundaberg retail store offerings, phone Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg Office on (07) 4150 4500.