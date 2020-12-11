Menu
Chef and businessman Tony Kelly inside the newly opened Market Bistro in the Maroochydore CBD's Foundation Place. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
Business

New restaurant takes 1300 bookings in first week

Matty Holdsworth
11th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
The first restaurant inside the new Maroochydore CBD has already proved a smash hit with more than 1300 bookings reserved.

It's only been one week since Tony Kelly opened Market Bistro in the ground floor space of the CBD's Foundation Place but he said the venue had exceeded all expectations.

Mr Kelly said the restaurant had more than 1300 bookings to the end of January.

He said it had New York or city vibes to it, but without the intimidation or price point that came with fine dining.

The venue will seat 150 people when COVID-19 restrictions allow.

"It's exceeded expectations tenfold," Mr Kelly said.

"We only opened Thursday last week (December 3) but the locals have really grabbed hold of it.

"So many Christmas parties have been booked and 1300 reservations, which is a lot."

Mr Kelly said he had been eyeing off having a restaurant inside the new CBD for some time as it was a chance to "set a benchmark".

"It doesn't happen often, the chance to have a second hit at a CBD in an already thriving area," Mr Kelly said.

"With all the technology and green space going into it, it's really exciting."

Evans Long director Dirk Long, whose company drove the development of Foundation Place, said it was exciting to activate the ground floor of the $30 million building.

Mr Long has a long and healthy relationship with Mr Kelly through business ventures including restaurants at The Wharf precinct.

So naturally, he said it was fitting that Mr Kelly took up two restaurants at Foundation Place in Market Bistro and Giddy Geisha - which will be unveiled by January.

"We were really happy it was Tony and his team to come in here, he is a proven performer," Mr Long said.

"Why reinvent the wheel when it's working."

Mr Long said Foundation Place was about 80 per cent leased and he expected it to be full by early March.

