EXCLUSIVE: New restaurant sensation for Sizzler building

THE all-you-can-eat buffet will return to Bundaberg when a new restaurant takes over from Sizzler on Bourbong St.

Owners of Meekak Korean BBQ Restaurant, Changhee Cho and Rosy Lee, announced they were planning to open in Bundaberg within a couple of months yesterday.

Inside one of the already established restaurants.

Meekak, which is Korean for "tasty house", will be licensed and combine traditional Korean cuisine with Korean-Australian fusion food.

The couple already owns a restaurant in Morayfield and have owned another Brisbane inner-city restaurant.

A tasty side dish.

Rosy said the opening of the Bundaberg restaurant was a "dream come true".

The pair had been looking at Bundaberg for about 12 months and had planned to open at another site until the Sizzler building came along.

"When we first came to town we saw the Sizzler building," Rosy said.

"I wished we could open there."

Korean barbecue.

At the time it was occupied and the couple set about planning to open the restaurant at another premises, then Sizzler closed down.

The opportunity was too good to pass up and the couple changed their plans.

Rosy said they decided to come to Bundaberg because many of their customers at Morayfield would come to Bundaberg to work picking strawberries.

The workers said there was no Korean restaurant here and the idea grew.

One of the dishes offered by the restaurant.

Meekak will be run by the couple's daughter Rolly Cho who is studying management at the University of Queensland.

The chef is Rosy's brother-in-law, a Korean cook with 25 years experience.

The couple said they had plans to employ 40 to 50 people.

"It's a big restaurant," Rosy said.

Egg roll.

The old Sizzler decor will be removed and a new Korean styled interior introduced.

One thing that will stay is the buffet with the couple saying they would introduce $25 all-you-can-eat lunches and $35.90 all-you-can-eat dinners along with an a-la-cart menu.

The Chos moved to Australia from Korea in 2007 so their children could get a better education.

They opened their first restaurant in 2012.

Matcha snow.

"We love it here," Rosy said.

CBD Reality's Grant Davies said there was a lot of competition for the site.

He said it could have been turned into office space or taken over by another food chain, but the landlord chose Meekak after eating at the Morayfield restaurant.

The restaurant is rated as the number one restaurant in Caboolture on Tripadvisor and allows customers to cook their own meat on table top barbecues.

Volcano steamed egg.

On the Menu

A sample of food on offer

Boiled seafood dumplings

Korean traditional soy sauced beef

Deep fried pork with sweet and sour sauce

Chilli sauced rice cake and fish cake

Deep fried chicken with teriyaki sauce

Vegetable pancake