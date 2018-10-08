New restaurant opens in the heart of Bundaberg

LAON: Lucy and John Oh inside their new Korean Cuisine restaurant.

LAON: Lucy and John Oh inside their new Korean Cuisine restaurant. Mike Knott BUN081018LAON2

KOREAN couple John and Lucy Oh have spent years listening to their customers at Bundaberg Backpackers about the need to have more traditional style Korean food in the Rum City.

Taking in the pleas the couple have now opened the doors to one of Bundaberg's newest restaurant, Laon Korean Cuisine.

The eatery opened its doors on Maryborough St six weeks ago and Mrs Oh said there had been a steady flow of customers coming in.

Their passion to bring traditional Korean to town has also meant they are in the middle of exporting a machine to make desserts from Korea.

Mrs Oh said Bingsu was a popular ice dessert of red beans and shaved ice with sweet toppings that may include chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans.

"We have a different concept to other Korean restaurants in town like Meekak, this is more traditional and we have no barbecue,” Mrs Oh said.

And for those who are not familiar with traditional Korean food the couple have you covered.

With more than 35 dishes the couple said it was best for first timers to start with a dish of beef and mushroom.

Mrs Oh said the meal was "best for beginners” as it was less spicy.

Unlike the hustle and bustle of Korea, which is seen on the walls inside the eatery, the restaurant is found at 14A Maryborough St and opens daily from 11am.