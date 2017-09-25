New restaurant opening in place of C5 at Bargara

FRIENDLY FACES: Silke Kuhn and Katrin Cichon are opening their new restaurant, At Friends, in the former C5 space at Bargara.

FRIENDLY FACES: Silke Kuhn and Katrin Cichon are opening their new restaurant, At Friends, in the former C5 space at Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN250917REST1

MONTHS after the doors at Bargara's C5 restaurant shut, new owners are opening and they promise fine dining in a casual-style atmosphere.

Friends Katrin Cichon and Silke Cuhn have teamed up to revitalise the eating place on the corner of See and Whalley Sts, including a new name, At Friends.

The pair first met when they lived in Germany more than two decades ago and their friendship flourished, hence the name of their venture.

The previous restaurant, C5 Bistro, closed its doors abruptly and owner Mark Crawford seemed to "just disappear” during July, leaving locals asking questions.

"I don't have a clue what happened there,” she said.

"I saw the sign on the door when I was taking my dog to the park and thought it would be a good to have a restaurant there.”

The pair hoped to bring a relaxed atmosphere - coffee lounge by day and fine dining at night - catering to everyone along the coast.

"We moved here in 2007 and love the coast line,” she said.

Ms Cichon said it would not be a so-called pub but would still have rump and eye fillet steaks with a mixed menu.

There may be a hint of German cuisine as well, but it will not dominate the menu.

"We haven't finalised the menu yet,” she said.

"It will be home-style cooking, catering for all sized wallets,” she said.

She said they had already employed a number of staff and after they were up and running would look at taking on more.

Locals left scratching their heads and wishing the space beneath the Platinum Apartments would open again won't have to wait much longer.

At Friends plans to open its doors for a soft opening on October 4 and trade Wednesday to Sunday to begin with.

They will also be offering trikes for hire so tourists can see the sights.

At Friends isn't the only new business at the Platinum building, as the NewsMail revealed last week.

Bow and Arrow juice and smoothie bar is expected to open in early November, in the corner tenancy next to At Friends.