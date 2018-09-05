New research finds 28% of Bundy jobs at risk

A new report has detailed the jobs most at risk in the Bundaberg region.

COULD machines soon be serving your coffee and self-serve check-outs be installed in every store?

The Regional Australia Institute's latest data identified that 28.8 per cent of Bundaberg's jobs were at a high risk of being replaced by machines in the future.

The data stated that the top three most vulnerable jobs for the region were sales assistants and salespersons, general clerks, and hospitality workers.

Nourish Cafe owner Judy Plath is concerned that a careless attitude towards these endangered jobs will result in an automation take-over to alleviate employee pressures on business owners.

"Unskilled jobs like hospitality, supermarket work and cleaning have always been a back-up job for people who weren't sure what they're career path might be and are still deciding what they want to do in life. "Or certainly there's been lots of university students who put themselves through university with a hospitality job or check-out job,” she said.

Ms Plath, like many employers, has dealt with unreliable employees in the past who had lied to her, failed to show up for shifts and had an apparent disregard for the opportunity they were given.

"It is important that young people appreciate those jobs and make themselves a good employee, a reliable employee, someone who respects the workplace and appreciates having that job opportunity,” Ms Plath said. The RAI urges regional leaders to use the information to prepare for the jobs of the future.

RAI CEO Jack Archer said although some jobs would be lost or dramatically changed, new jobs would appear in the process of the switch and that communities would need to prepare themselves.

"It's the first time leaders have insights at their fingertips that are both practical and useful in helping them consider the issues in their community,” Mr Archer said.

Future research in the following months will add to the current knowledge and add insight for job creation opportunities. "Some regional areas are more susceptible to automation than others, and each region also has a unique set of strengths and weaknesses to deal with the changing nature of work,” Mr Archer said.

Regional cities, such as Bundaberg, have the greatest proportion of jobs highly vulnerable to automation. However, they also have an advantage in managing change as they are better placed when it comes to availability of technological infrastructure and professionals.

Jobs in Bundaberg with a low vulnerability sit at 33.3 per cent with school teachers, retail managers and midwifery and nursing professionals having the least risk to be effected.

The majority of local jobs are moderately at risk sitting at 37.8 per cent.