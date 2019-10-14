Menu
It takes 26 weeks on average for jobseekers to find work in the Wide Bay region, a new report says.
New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide Bay

14th Oct 2019 12:09 PM
SIX months or 26 weeks, that’s how long it’s taking Wide Bay jobseekers on average to find work, according to the latest job analysis from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ).

There are just two regions in the state where it’s tougher for jobseekers, with Toowoomba jobseekers taking 67 weeks and Queensland Outback workers waiting 72 weeks to land a job. Morton Bay North sits equal with Wide Bay at 26 weeks.

CCIQ chief economist Dr Marcus Smith said the state’s employment challenge was exacerbated by a slowdown in private sector investment and frustrations around key projects being approved by government.

“Regional Queensland through a combination of drought and lack of resources projects has created a meagre 6000 jobs in five years or 2.9 per cent of total jobs with the South-East corner generating over 200,000 roles,” he said.

“The multiplier effect of a lack of activity tends to result in poor job outcomes and only adds pressure to larger population centres to generate more positions which is currently not happening.”

