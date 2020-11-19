Menu
Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police will each see a new first year constable join their beat after today's graduation ceremony at the Oxley Police Academy. Photo: QPS
News

New recruits to hit the beat around the region

Geordi Offord
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG and Gin Gin police will each welcome a new first year constable to their beat as the latest round of FYCs are deployed across the state.

Yesterday Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Mount Ommaney MP Jess Pugh congratulated 79 new officers on joining the QPS.

The recruits took their oath of service at the Oxley Academy vowing to serve the Queensland community.

The graduation marked the end of the modified training program amid COVID-Safe requirements.

The officers will soon begin a 12-month station-based training program as FYCs, which will take them through a range of real-world scenarios in policing.

79 FYCs will be deployed across Queensland. Photo: QPS
Commissioner Carroll wished new officers well in their new careers, beginning all throughout the state.

“The role of police within our community is a unique one which requires a range of skills including empathy, communication and physical skills,” she said.

“These 79 officers have completed an intensive program to have come this far, and their training is not yet complete.

“The FYCs will be posted around the state from Ayr to Wynnum to Longreach, where they will further embed their newly-learned skills and provide a fresh perspective to their new stations.”

Ms Pugh offered the new FYCs her congratulations on behalf of the Queensland community.

“Congratulations and welcome to these new officers who will be valuable additions to the Queensland Police Service,” she said.

“Two of the words adorning the shoulders of these new Constables are ‘honour’ and ‘service’, and these words will guide them throughout their new careers as police officers.

This induction ceremony was live streamed to allow family and friends to celebrate with their loved ones.

You can watch the video here.

