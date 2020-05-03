Menu
New record hit for region’s Autumn temps

Rhylea Millar
3rd May 2020 2:36 PM
BUNDABERG residents may have found it more difficult than usual to get out of bed in the morning and here’s the reason why.

Yesterday and today’s morning temperatures reached six degrees below average, setting an early season record for the region.

A BOM spokesman said while a cool air mass travelled across the whole region over the weekend, it was particularly chilly for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay.

“Minimum temps reached about eight degrees over the weekend which has never happened this early in the month for Bundaberg before,” the spokesman said.

“We usually start to see these cooler temperatures in late May to early June.”

And while Bundy can expect temps to remain cool in the morning, it will rise to just a degree below average in the coming days.

Tomorrow’s forecast is expected to reach a minimum temperature of 13 degrees, which will graduate to moderate temps throughout the day and week.

Tuesday can expect a warmer day with a minimum of 15 degrees and max temps will reach mid to late 20s.

Conditions will remain relatively sunny and clear with a slight chance of a shower or two later in the week.

