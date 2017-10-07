29°
New range of donuts will have you drooling like Homer Simpson

MMM, DONUTS: Donut King says the new donuts will conjure up memories of customers' childhoods. Contributed
DO YOU have a sweet tooth and sometimes need a pick-me-up to get you through the day?

Well, look no further than Donut King at Sugarland Shopping Town.

The new range of donuts will have you drooling like Homer Simpson after its launch of a new selection of fun, indulgent donuts as part of their Ungrown-Up Range.

The sweet circles acknowledges the fact that adulting can be rough and there comes a time when you need to break the health cycle.

Featuring twelve nostalgically-flavoured donuts that are sure to conjure up memories from customers' youth, and in turn, aim to make 'adulting' more bearable.

Donut King Sugarland franchise partner, Michael Gee, said the new range featured flavours that were sure to resonate with customers.

"The range features nostalgic confectionery favourites such as jelly beans, strawberry rings and coconut ice that are topped onto our decadent donuts and are quite the sweet treat,” Mr Gee said.

"We have a feeling that customers of all ages will love the new range and all the youthful flavours from their past, and encourage all Bundaberg locals to drop in and try one.”

Donut King's 'Ungrown-Up Range' is coined to create a buzz in the social space and will become a firm favourite for Bundaberg residents with a sweet tooth who recall the intoxicating smell of freshly sugared cinnamon donuts as a child.

"Begging their parents for a donut outside a bright pink Donut King store is a childhood memory that would resonate with a lot of Aussies,” he said.

The novel range includes the likes of the Ice Ice Bae Bee, Donut Be Jelly, Rock My Wurl, The Last Straw, Tough Cookie, Smarty Pants, Unicorn-Fetti, Holey Caramoley, Nuts Over Hazel, It's Mint, The Big Apple and Slamington - all decorated to suit their respective name.

Mr Gee said the new donuts were an exciting addition to their product line and they looks forward introducing them to the community.

"The donuts are a fun, playful and creative addition to our current range, from their names, to their look and of course the delicious flavour profiles,” Mr Gee said.

The 'Ungrown-Up Range' has officially dropped nationwide and Bundaberg locals 'donut' want to miss it.

Bundaberg News Mail
