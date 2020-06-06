New range launches, music to ears

YOU might think it would be a challenging time to be rebranding, but one small business owner has bounced back stronger before and is determined to do the same after the pandemic.

Four years ago, Sarah Panitz was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition where the brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, which can cause pain, discomfort and if left untreated, can be life-threatening.

When the diagnosis meant Ms Panitz had to stay home, she looked for a new hobby.

“I started Pepper and Zeus when I had some time off work and needed to do something with my hands,” she said.

“At first it started out with polymer clay and I soon discovered the colour and glitter of acrylic.”

Ms Panitz began selling her handmade pieces to family and friends and the business, named after her two pet dogs, started to take off.

Now, after a few years, the business owner is still running Pepper and Zeus but with a few changes.

“We have just welcomed our son nine months ago and have decided to renovate a house at the same time, so I work part-time in administration and the rest of the time I’m running after one very active baby and running a small business while he sleeps,” Ms Panitz said.

“It’s a great way to do something that I love while still being around to look after my son and only having to work part-time.”

Sarah Panitz has a earring making business called Pepper & Zeus.

While the busy Mum admits the pandemic was challenging for sourcing materials, she has used the time wisely, with a whole new look on the horizon for Pepper and Zeus.

“It definitely made it a little trickier and slower in getting supplies, but thankfully a lot of my suppliers are based in Australia so the biggest impact has been the speed of Australia Post,” Ms Panitz Said.

“We certainly haven’t been able to plan to go to any markets, but I’ve made sure that I’ve refreshed our online presence and really focused on that as a strength.

“I have been working hard on a rebrand and relaunch for Pepper and Zeus and there are so many new pieces that have been worked on.”

The new-look website is set to launch on June 12.

For more information, visit pepperandzeus.com.

