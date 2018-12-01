New QFES warnings for Winfield, Deepwater and Oyster Creek

QFES image on the frontline of the Deepwater fire.

QFES image on the frontline of the Deepwater fire.

THREE new bushfire warnings have been issued since 12.30am with the most recent being for Winfield residents at 7.30am.

Winfield (as a result of the Deepwater fire):

The previous bushfire warning has changed.

Bushfire warning level: Advice

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Deepwater - Baffle Creek area.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 7.30am Saturday 1 December, a bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Baffle Creek.

If the fire crosses Baffle Creek, the fire may impact the area between Ferry Road and Winfield, and residents will be updated if this occurs.

Fire crews conducted backburning operations overnight and will continue to monitor containment lines throughout today.

Please note there are separate warnings for Mullet Creek and Euleilah, and Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach bushfire:

The previous bushfire warning has changed.

Bushfire warning level: Advice

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach.

DO NOT RETURN if you have evacuated, as conditions are too dangerous.

Roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions remain extremely dangerous. Police are patrolling the area to ensure no one returns.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 12.30am Saturday 1 December, an extremely large and unpredictable fire is moving in a south-easterly direction towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road, Fernfield Road and Coast Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

The area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People have now evacuated from Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach.

The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Crews are working in the area to contain the fire. Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Oyster Creek bushfire:

The previous bushfire warning has changed.

Bushfire warning level: ADVICE

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Oyster Creek.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 12.30am on Saturday 1 December, an extremely large and unpredictable fire is burning near Oyster Creek.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time and crews are working in the area. Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.