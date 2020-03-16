Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Peter Wallis
This year’s Paniyiri Greek Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Peter Wallis
Health

New push to keep major events from closing

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
16th Mar 2020 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S tourism leaders will discuss whether some events can be held outdoors as the industry braces for more cancellations.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the national ban on gatherings of more than 500 people would have a "significant impact" on major events across the state, with leaders to meet this afternoon to discuss ways forward.

coronaviruspromo

"We do expect that in coming days we'll see more cancellations of major events across Queensland but we're going to work through how we can maybe reframe some events, change some events to outdoor settings and that's the discussion we'll be having today," she said.

"Clearly we're working through with the industry what self-containment means for the people that come to our shores that have to self isolate for 14 days."

Ms Jones said if Queenslanders wanted major attractions and the state's tourism cities to "survive this crisis", then people needed to holiday at home.

"What I can say is as the Tourism Minister I'm very proud that what I've seen is an industry working handing in glove together," she said.

"For us, this is survival so we need to work as a team to ensure that we encourage Queenslanders to holiday at home."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks major events static gathering laws

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

        premium_icon Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

        News THE Bundaberg Regional Council has postponed the Seniors Expo to help reduce the spread coronavirus.

        • 16th Mar 2020 11:19 AM
        PHOTOS: A day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: A day at the races

        Photos All the photos and action from the Bundaberg Catholic Schools race day, which was...

        Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        premium_icon Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        Rugby League Get ahead of the pack and download your tipping chart now.

        Dozens of drivers tested in state wide operation

        premium_icon Dozens of drivers tested in state wide operation

        Crime Monto police were out in force breath testing drivers along the Burnett Hwy this...