New proposed formats to start the BRL season

An unstoppable Tyrell Howard dives over the line to score a try for the Waves.

LEAGUE: If it is good enough for the NRL to do, then it is good enough for the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The NRL has started the past few years with not only a Nines but an indigenous versus all stars match.

Now the BRL is aiming to do the same.

Bundaberg next year will host the 47th Battalion carnival for the first time since 2011 with the aim of winning back the crown it won then.

The BRL is planning on holding a trial on March 28 in Childers between two teams to determine a squad for women, men and the under-18 parts of the competition.

The teams picked from that would then have around a month to prepare for the carnival, which BRL chairman Mike Ireland believes is the right time to prepare.

At the moment multiple ideas are in the pipeline for how to create two teams in each grade to test the best players in the competition.

One idea is having a Fraser Coast versus Bundaberg or to split the six A-grade teams into two teams of three each and a similar split in the women.

The other, which is the favourite, is creating a Bundaberg indigenous team to compete against a BRL all-stars team.

“There are a couple of suggestions but we think the indigenous stars and BRL all stars could work for all grades,” Ireland said.

“We want to take the game to Childers as we still want to include them in the season and this is our way of taking the game down there.”

A decision on what exactly will happen will be discussed tomorrow night at Salter Oval.

The following week the focus will turn back to the A-grade competition with a nines tournament proposed to be held.

This would involve teams split into Division 1 and Division 2 and it would also be open to women’s teams in Bundaberg and Gladstone.

A-grade teams will be in Division 1 with Division 2 expected to be reserves teams and maybe teams from another competition.

“The NDRL will be welcomed to play as well,” Ireland said.

“We’ll make it over two days and try to make it a spectacular weekend.

“By the middle of March the rugby league season is in full swing so we need something to get people interested in the local game.”

The season is expected to start on April 18.

Other recommendations that will be discussed include continuing the women’s competition with Gladstone but reducing the season to reduce the travel for the sides.

The grand final will also be discussed to make sure it doesn’t impact on the men’s finals for both competitions.

There is also discussions about forming a working committee to organise the 47th Battalion in Bundaberg next year.

The date, which is meant to be the first week of May, could be moved to Anzac Day with Magic Round set to be held in Brisbane in the NRL at the same time as the original date.

Finally, some older grade junior games will be played on the same day as seniors to create a day where multiple grades are in action.

All will be discussed at 6.30pm when clubs come together.