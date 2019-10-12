Menu
The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.
News

New project brings more than houses

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
The new Southbeach development at Elliott Heads would bring more to the region than just more housing.

It would bring more than a shopping centre, bistro, healthcare services and schools.

The development would bring exactly what the region is crying out for most after some rain: jobs.

Developer Stan La Vin said AEC Group provided an economic assessment of the development and expected the project to bring 3000 permanent jobs over the first four years.

Neither is the development just a pipedream thought up by wishful thinkers.

An application has been lodged with Council for the reconfiguring of the first 170 of 3200 lots.

On top of the housing and the jobs, the project would also bring the incentive for infrastructure to be installed and allow Elliott Heads to thrive.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of next year.

community development elliott heads housing infrastructure john manera southbeach stan la vin
Bundaberg News Mail

