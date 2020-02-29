New programs awaken community spirit

Tataina Quinn and Josh Quinn at the new space for Raw Awakening Community Programs.

AFTER seeing a gap in Bundaberg’s community services, Tataina and Josh Quinn set about finding a way to rectify it.

The solution was Raw Awakening Community Services, a non-profit that holds fitness classes at a low cost and puts all proceeds into free programs for the disabled, disadvantaged and elderly.

Programs include women’s box fit, men’s fitness, self defence for women, classes for women getting back into fitness, yoga, wheelchair yoga and more.

After working for Reclink Australia, Ms Quinn noticed she was limited to what programs she could get funding for.

“Reclink can only do a certain amount of programs and we found all the gaps that our funding can’t cover,” she said.

“Raw Awakening doesn’t have a cent of funding, so we have to create the paid programs to deliver the free programs.

“The money is not going into anyone’s pocket. You are supporting your community by coming to a program.

“Everybody who comes through the door is supporting programs for the disadvantaged, disabled and elderly.”

One large project Ms Quinn said they would fund with the profits was a performance program for the disabled.

“There isn’t anywhere in town that offers performance, music and dance to a disability group that leads to a performance arts program at the end of it,” she said.

“We already have groups signed up. They will learn dances, make their own costumes, make stage props and musical instruments out of recycled material, such as drum kits from tin cans.

“Then at the end they’ll put on a performance, hopefully in Disability Week.”

As well as fitness and performance-based programs, Raw Awakening has partnered with Jamie Kirby to provide graffiti artwork at a reduced cost.

Ms Quinn said they would have paint sponsors that would enable them to dramatically reduce costs in return for people spreading the word about Raw Awakening, as well as brightening up walls in Bundaberg.

If all those programs weren’t enough, Raw Awakening is also providing mentoring programs in schools.

Four mentors are delivering eight week programs structured around what the students need from a learning and education perspective.

Free programs include chair yoga and a program for women getting back into fitness.

Other class costs vary from $3 to $7 per class.

To keep up to date with programs and to sign up for a class visit facebook.com/RawAwakeningInc/.