New program to help power community organisations

Community groups across the Hinkler electorate will be supported by a new Coalition Government program to lower energy costs and support local jobs.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Powering Communities Program will fund up to 12 projects worth a total of $67,700 in the electorate.

"Grants of between $5,000 and $12,000 will be available to eligible community organisations, with no co-contribution required," he said.

"The grant will assist groups to lower their energy bills by installing solar panels or a battery, upgrading air conditioners, hot water systems or a refrigerator with more efficient models, replacing lighting with LEDs or conducting an energy audit.

"Energy bills are often one of the biggest overheads for not-for-profit organisations," he said.

"Whether it's a sports club, a senior citizens club or a charity group, by helping to reduce power bills, the grants will ease the financial pressure these organisations face so they can better focus on meeting the needs of our local community.

"We recognise the great work that many community groups across Hinkler do and know that many have done it tough during COVID-19. The program will help them to do what they do best, which is serve and support the community.

"I encourage local community to groups to submit an expression of interest to my office by 5pm on Friday, April 30, 2021."

Community groups looking to install solar or a battery must use Clean Energy Council accredited installers and choose Clean Energy Council approved products.

A local committee will identify potential projects and make recommendations, and selected EOIs will then proceed to the formal application stage.

Applications for nominated organisations to apply for funding will open in July.

Successful applicants are expected to be announced in December 2021.

EOI forms are available at www.keithpitt.com.au, or you can email keith.pitt.mp@aph.gov.au or phone 4152 0744.

A copy of the guidelines for the Powering Communities Program is available here.

More information is available by contacting the Bundaberg electorate office on 4152 0744.

