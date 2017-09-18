New program aimed at towing

SKILLS: Bundaberg Driver College is teaching drivers how to handle a caravan on the road.

THERE'S a new driving course at the driver college in Bundaberg and it's not just targeted at learner drivers.

The course assists those new to towing caravans and trailers and also offers a revised driver education lesson.

Bundaberg Drivers College's Robert Andrews said the program would combine learning how to tow a vehicle and education of tow weights.

The program kicked off last week and completed its first program on the complex with great results.

Mr Andrews said it would help drivers learn how to load a caravan, and give information about tow ball weight along with practical towing and reversing.

"The combination of surfaces - bitumen, concrete and loose road base - provided a variety of conditions that could be faced while towing a caravan when travelling,” he said.

"The new program is offered to all persons who will be towing a caravan or trailer and any other who may wish to update their skills.”

For more information about this and other driver education phone the college on 4181 1773 or email info@driverscollege.org.au.