New problem found in effort to fix Optus outage

HOLD THE LINE: Optus has been unable to repair a fault affecting its Agnes Water customers. Pixabay

DAMAGE caused by storms is preventing Optus technicians from repairing a fault affecting customers at Agnes Water.

And the fix may have to be carried out aerially.

Optus customers in Agnes have been without 3G services since Saturday, March 31.

Last week the telco said repairs had been due to be completed on Friday.

But technicians who were sent get the network back up and running discovered a new problem.

"Access points to the Optus site for repairs are currently impassable due to recent storm activity,” an Optus spokeswoman said yesterday.

" Optus is currently working through a solution to this, including investigating potential aerial access,” she said.

"This is being treated as a priority and Optus hopes to resolve as soon as possible.

"Optus apologises to affected customers and thanks them for their patience while services are being restored.”

Last week, Wayne "Grom” Mellick, owner of Reef2Beach Surf Shop at Agnes Water, told how losing his Eftpos service as a result of the outage had inconvenienced customers.

Agnes resident Georgia Hughes's phone provider is Amaysim, which also runs off the Optus network.

"I have internet access but no phone or texts at the moment, unless I stand on the headland at Seventeen Seventy, which is a bit inconvenient,” she told the Gladstone Observer.

Ian Moore and his wife moved to the coastal township this week and found themselves without phone service.

"We missed numerous calls from the furniture removalist,” Mr Moore said.

"Happily we were able to get in touch with them before they drove off,” he said.

Mr Moore relies on his mobile phone to make a living.

"I can't get calls from my colleagues and, in this day and age, this is woeful,” he said.