New Princess Diana ‘lies’ probe

The BBC has launched a new investigation into the "lies" that Princess Diana was told to get her to agree to her famous Panorama interview in 1995.

The broadcaster has finally acted after Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, demanded a new inquiry.

And a graphic designer who made the bank statements used to trick the late Princess Diana, under the orders of reporter Martin Bashir, has claimed that a previous probe was a "whitewash".

BBC Director General Tim Davie said on Tuesday Australian time: "The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth.

"We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation."

Mr Bashir who was 32 at the time of the interview, scooped the world for the chat that aired on the respected Panorama program, which was watched by more than 23 million people.

Princess Diana admitted to an affair during the program, and claimed that there were "three people" in her marriage with Prince Charles, which was interpreted as a reference to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana, Princess of Wales during an interview taped & aired on BBC's program Panorama.

Mr Bashir has been in hiding, claiming that he was too sick to respond to questions because he had been suffering the after effects of COVID-19 and a heart operation.

However he was pictured at the weekend picking up takeaway and a bottle of wine.

Graphic designer Matt Weissler said he was black-listed by the BBC after his unwitting role in producing the bank statements, which he was told were to be used as props.

"I quite clearly felt that I was the one that was going to be the fall guy in this story," he told ITV.

"All I want is for the BBC in this instance to come forward and honestly make an apology. Because it's had a huge impact."

He claimed his flat was burgled soon after the interview and only two computer discs were taken - containing the back-up copies he made of the statements.

An internal inquiry was held in 1996 into whether or not Diana was misled but Earl Spencer claimed this was a "whitewash".

Originally published as New Princess Diana 'lies' probe