NEW PRINCE: He's not the only bub set for great things

BABY BOY: Konrad Earl Herbener weighed 3035g when he was born at the Bundaberg Hospital last Monday, just a week before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third son. Konrad's proud parents are Jason and Yasmin Herbener. His grandparents are Francis and Marilyn Herbener, Christine Olsen and David Colquhoun. Mike Knott BUN190418BUB1

YASMIN Herbener didn't have as large an army of doctors and nurses around her for her baby's birth but one thing she had in common with Duchess Kate is the timing of their pregnancies.

Young Konrad Earl Herbener was born at the Bundaberg Hospital last Monday, weighing 3035 grams.

Due to diabetes complications, Mrs Herbener said she was induced early, just a week out from the Duchess of Cambridge's third royal baby who was born this Monday.

The precious little prince arrived at 11.01am London time (8.01pm AEST) at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

The child, whose name will be revealed in coming days, weighed 3.9kg.

He is the third child for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William and will be fifth in line to the throne.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave as they hold their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Tim Ireland

As the eyes of the world watched Duchess Kate Middleton's pregnancy unfold, Mrs Herbener said she was among the many in awe over how well the royal bub and mum were doing.

"I was amazed that she gave birth at 11am and then that night she was already out of the hospital,” she said.

"I wasn't able to do that until next morning and seeing her do it I was like, wow.

"I think every new mother aspires to be as graceful as her after birth.”

Little Konrad wasn't the only baby in Bundaberg to be born around the same time as the new prince.

According to a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman, three babies were born on Monday and one more Tuesday at the Bundaberg Hospital.

And we reckon there's no place better in the world to raise a child than Bundaberg.

However, one intersting fact we stumbled upon relates to life expectancy.

Australian Bureau of Statistics show Bundy bubs born from 2016 will on average live to 80.6years old.

The Royal Family's life expectancy figurs, according toa 2013 report in The Guardian, show a royal baby born from 2013 onwards expected to live to the ripe old age of 106.