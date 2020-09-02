New president to lead 37th Burnett cricket carnival

ANOTHER INNINGS: The Missfits at the 36th Annual Mundubbera 7-A-Side Cricket Carnival. Picture: Sam Turner.

A HOMEGROWN cricket fanatic has thrown his hand up to lead one of the biggest annual North Burnett sport carnivals into its 37th year.

Mundubbera resident Nigel Kimber has promised to nominate himself as president of the Mundubbera 7-aside competition in 2021.

The prestigious cricket carnival invites men’s and women’s teams from across Queensland to compete for cash prizes, while visiting Mundubbera.

Mr Kimber has been a part of the local cricket club since he was 15, and has been a regular in the competition for 35 years.

“I’ve umpired and captained sides for the past 35 years, and I figured I’d put my hand up and give it a go,” he said.

“Most years my team has been able to cobble a side together, but the old body is starting to break down, so I thought I’d go into the admin side of things.”

Mr Kember is looking to nominate himself at the next general meeting for the carnival, and will be bringing new ideas to the table.

“One of my sons actually suggested we contact other cricket associations in surrounding areas and see if they’re willing to have a by for that weekend, or just the Sunday,” he said.

“In the past we’ve been supported well by teams from the Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, and the South Burnett, but its dropped off in the last couple years.

“Hopefully if we can ask for that it’ll create some interest, and bring more visitors to the town.”



Each year there is up to $5000 up for grabs for winners and runners up in the Shield division, the Plate, the Local Saucer, and the ladies competition.

The enticing cash prize lures teams from Queensland towns such as Rockhampton and Townsville to make the trip, while simultaneously investing in the North Burnett town’s economy.

“It’s a great thing for the community as it brings money into the town,” Mr Kimber said.

“So it’d be great to keep it going, and even add to that next year.”



The carnival is traditionally held in the first weekend of February, and is played at the Scampers Grounds before the finals at Archer Park.