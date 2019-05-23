New pontoon ready to sail

PONTOON OPEN: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Cameron McCraken, Bruce Potter and Bundaberg Sailing Club Commodore John Learmonth opening the new Bundaberg Sailing Club pontoon.

PONTOON OPEN: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Cameron McCraken, Bruce Potter and Bundaberg Sailing Club Commodore John Learmonth opening the new Bundaberg Sailing Club pontoon. Geordi Offord

BUNDABERG Sailing Club's new pontoon is now complete and ready for use after being officially launched yesterday.

The club received a $35,000 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund to put towards the new infrastructure.

The old pontoon was replaced as it began to sink after sustaining damage during the floods.

Bundaberg Sailing Club Commodore John Learmonth said it was exciting to have the new pontoon up and running.

"We've redesigned it to accommodate the strong winds and the floods we get down here,” he said.

"The great part about it is we've used local firms to design and build it.

"The timing couldn't be better as we have the state titles coming up in September and another state regatta next year.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was important people understood what the Bundaberg Sailing Club was and how important it was to the community.

"I'd encourage anyone who is interested in learning the sailing ropes to get in contact with the club; they're always welcoming new members,” he said.

"Groups such as the Bundaberg Sailing Club play such an important role in our communities, and I'm committed to ensuring they are supported as much as possible.”