The state threatening to boot Turnbull out of the top job

The new poll suggests Malcolm Turnbull’s government is far behind Labor in Victoria.

MALCOLM Turbull faces a wipeout in Victoria at the next federal election according to a new poll.

Labor leads the Coalition 57-43 of the two-party preferred vote in the survey of more than 1100 Victorians taken last week.

In a worrying sign for the Prime Minister, the poll represents a five point swing away from the government compared with the 2016 federal election when Victoria helped keep Mr Turnbull in the Lodge.

The government would lose at least four seats in the state and be swept from power if the results were replicated at the next election, due by May next year.

The ReachTel poll, commissioned by Greenpeace, comes as the Turnbull Government faces a critical test this week as it seeks to win support from the states for its signature energy policy, the National Energy Guarantee.

While the poll doesn't mention the NEG, it suggests more than three quarters of Victorians want Australia to embrace a high renewable energy target.

The survey also showed 75 per cent of voters in the state want renewables to receive more government support than fossil fuels such as coal.

Greenpeace's Nikola Casule said his organisation would constantly remind voters who supported the NEG at November's state election if the Andrews Government signed up.

"If Daniel Andrews ignores more than half of the people he represents, then he will not only be responsible for kneecapping the renewables industry, higher electricity bills and more coal pollution, but he will pay the price at the November election," Mr Casule said.

"We don't tell people how to vote, but we do make sure people are informed on the differences in the policies each party brings to the state election. If the NEG goes through we will make sure Victorians know who supported it and who didn't."

The poll puts the Coalition's primary vote on 33 per cent and Labor on 32.6 per cent.

The Greens recorded a primary of 17.4 per cent, which is significantly higher than previous elections and polling, while One Nation sits on 4.8 per cent.

