New police recruits hit the Bundaberg beat

A FORMER Army soldier and commercial fisherman are Bundaberg's newest police recruits after the first-year constables were sworn in and began their beat this week.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Pat Swindells welcomed Constables Sam Nabaa and Alisdair McLure and said the pair would gain a wealth of experience as they worked to protect the Bundaberg community.

"Bundaberg is one of the best training grounds they could have,” he said.

"They'll get exposed to a wide variety of policing experiences.

"We always want more staff here, we always enjoy having first years, to train them up to be the best.”

Insp Swindells said during their first 12 months of training, the constables would experience all facets of policing.

"Criminal investigation work, traffic work, general duties, working with our crime prevention unit, and as Day for Daniel comes closer, they'll probably be working on Day for Daniel,” he said.

NEW ROLE: First-year Constables Sam Nabaa and Alisdair McLure are Bundaberg's newest police officers.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail Carolyn Archer

For Const Nabaa, who spent five years in the Army before training for a career in the Queensland Police Service, Bundaberg was a logical choice to start his career closer to family.

He's now looking forward to the Bundaberg lifestyle and applying his life experience to the role.

"It's great to get out of Brisbane,” he said.

"My commute in Brisbane to work was about 40 minutes and here it's about nine minutes, it's a really good work-life balance.

"If think the Army gives a good background and also if you join the police, it's good to have a bit of a varied background.”

For Const McLure, joining the QPS was a change he made later in life.

"I thought about it years ago ... it just never seemed to be the right time, so it was kind of a late-in-life decision for me but I'm glad I've done it and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"I spent 15-odd years as a commercial fisherman, mostly diving.

"And then the last 10 years or so I've been in sales, I've sold real estate here in Bundy for seven years or so.

"Like Sam said, I'm looking forward to the variation of jobs and the work you do on a daily basis.”