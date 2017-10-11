29°
New plumbing laws to save money on building approvals

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.
Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni. Alistair Brightman

NEW plumbing laws will save time and money on building approvals for Bundaberg home owners, according to the State Government.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the new bill would help ensure Queensland maintains the highest plumbing and gas-fitting standards.

"Faster approvals mean faster construction and under the new laws most home owners will be able to fast track their applications and obtain a permit to start work in two business days, reduced from the current 20 business days,” Mr de Brenni said.

