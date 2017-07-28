26°
News

New players on the Fields in Bargara

Eliza Goetze
| 28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
PERFECTION: Joe Conroy, Liz Conroy, Matt Buwalda, Bec Jensen and Kirri Saunders.
PERFECTION: Joe Conroy, Liz Conroy, Matt Buwalda, Bec Jensen and Kirri Saunders. Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Liz Conroy was cleaning out a cupboard at the restaurant she and husband Joseph just took over, she found an omen.

"There was an old copy of the NewsMail,” the Penny Lane owner said.

"It was from 2015 when they ran a poll for the best restaurant in town.

"That year we won - the headline was something like "Penny's is perfect”.

Fast forward to 2017, the Conroys are opening their second restaurant, The Fields on Hughes Rd, Bargara, at the former Twocan Yard Bar site.

The toucans are out of the garden and the venue has been given the Penny Lane touch with more modern, minimalist furniture - but with the same tranquil garden vibe of the west Bundy flagship.

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT:
THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS2

The move comes as the couple found themselves overwhelmed by wedding bookings at Penny Lane.

"We've had 19 in the last ten weeks and we've had to turn people away,” Mrs Conroy said.

The couple plan to use the function room and rear dining areas for parties, weddings and dinner.

"We plan to do dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

"The menu won't be a copy of Penny Lane. We're making the most of local produce and it will change with the seasons.”

She said the majority of produce in the kitchen would be from Bundy including Burnett Downs Pastured Eggs (formerly Bundy Bum Nuts), Barbera and Priebe farms, and Bargara Berries, the shop which still operates in front of the restaurant.

Rattling the pans are Joseph Conroy - well known in his role at Penny's, he'll be working both venues - and Matt Buwalda, with Bec Jensen and Kirri Saunders brewing coffees.

The Fields will also take advantage of passing Hughes Rd traffic and offer "breakfast to go” packs which you can order ahead.

It is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30am-3pm. For bookings phone 4159 1245.

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT:
THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS6

THE FIELDS MENU

BREAKFAST

The Fields Strawberry Pancakes 11.90

Buttermilk pancakes served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream & maple syrup

Mushies and eggs 18.90

Garlic butter mushrooms, wilted baby spinach, avocado, poached eggs on sourdough toast topped with crumbled feta cheese & red wine balsamic reduction

Eggs benedict Ham 14.90 Bacon 16.90

Soft poached eggs w- baby spinach & toasted sourdough drizzled w- house made hollandaise sauce

Bacon and eggs 13.90

Eggs your way with smoked rasher bacon, roast tomato, hash-brown & sourdough toast

Big breakfast 19.90

Eggs your way w- rasher bacon, roasted tomato, garlic butter mushrooms, baby spinach, hash-brown, cheese chorizo & sour dough toast.

Warm Butter Croissant Plain 5.50 Ham Cheese & Tomato 7.50

Plain with more butter & Bargara Berries Jam / Locally smoked ham, fresh tomato & cheese

Just eggs 9.90

Eggs how you like poached, scrambled or fried w- fried tomato & sourdough toast

Ham & Tomato Omelette 13.90

3 egg French omelette filled w- locally smoked bacon, fresh cherry tomatoes & mozzeralla cheese

Mighty Brekkie roll 12.90

2 rashers of smokey bacon, fried egg & hashbrown, lettuce & tomato w- barbeque sauce & hollandaise sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Toast Just Toast 4.90

2 slices of fruit toast or sourdough toast w- butter & Bargara Berries Strawberry Jam

Breakfast Drinks

latte / flat white / cappuccino / long black / hot chocolate cup $3.80 mug $4.80

short black / macchiato / piccolo cup $3.30

Range of tea pot for 1 $3 for 2 $5.50

Milkshakes banana /chocolate / strawberry / caramel $6

Iced Latte / Iced Chocolate topped w- whipped cream $6

Bundy 100% Juice orange / apple / pineapple glass $4 kids $3

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT:
THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS3

LUNCH

Chicken burger 17.90

House fried crispy chicken w- rasher bacon, lettuce tomato & crunchy slaw w- garlic aioli

BLT 12.90

Smokey bacon, lettuce, tomato w- barbeque sauce & garlic aioli on toasted Turkish loaf

Feeling hungry? Add grilled chicken $5

Steak Works burger 17.90

Tender steak with the works- lettuce, tomato, beetroot, onion, bacon, egg, cheese & hickory BBQ sauce

Texas Cheeseburger 21.90

Double house made beef patties, double rasher bacon, double American style cheese, smoked hickory BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun topped w- tempura battered onion rings

Chicken & Avocado open grill 13.90

Poached chicken, smashed avocado, camembert & mozzarella cheese on Turkish loaf

Pumpkin and mushroom open grill 13.90

Roasted pumpkin, garlic mushrooms & roasted capsicum w- feta cheese on Turkish loaf

Salads

Chicken & Bacon Salad 18.90

Grilled chicken w- smokey bacon strips tossed in a crunchy slaw & green salad finished w- parmesan cheese & garlic aioli dressing

Roast Vegetable Feta Salad 19.90

Roasted seasonal vegetables tossed in a spinach salad finished w- feta cheese & red wine balsamic reduction

Pork Belly & Scallop Salad 23.90

Crispy chunks of pork belly w seared scallops tossed w- light salad & citrus caramel glaze

Szechuan Salamari Salad 21.90

Scored calamari strips lightly floured & fried till crispy tossed with house Szechuan seasoning served w- leafy green garden salad

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara food penny lane restaurant the fields

No time behind bars after brutal backpacker assault

No time behind bars after brutal backpacker assault

FORMER Central Hotel security officer Christin 'Papa' Anderson will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty to assaulting an Irish backpacker.

Bundaberg woman tells of drink spiking terror

A Bundaberg woman had her drink spiked in Bundaberg.

'For 2-3 hours, I remember nothing, those hours are just gone'

Offence was 'just silly' man tells court

LEVI Thompson-Giles told court he was 'silly'.

Man fined $1090

Unlicensed driver was busted on Enterprise St

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court.

Man, 35, in court

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

Legendary '80s band to open Crush Festival in true pub-rock style

RETRO ROCK: Moving Pictures will open the Crush Festival in Bundaberg.

Moving Pictures snare Crush gig

Trash needed for cancer cure and you can help

MOTORING ENTHUISIAST: Brett Taylor is the organiser of a lot of charity car shows and this year, he will be doing up two of his own cars for display. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Help a good cause

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.