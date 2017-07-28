New players on the Fields in Bargara

WHEN Liz Conroy was cleaning out a cupboard at the restaurant she and husband Joseph just took over, she found an omen.

"There was an old copy of the NewsMail,” the Penny Lane owner said.

"It was from 2015 when they ran a poll for the best restaurant in town.

"That year we won - the headline was something like "Penny's is perfect”.

Fast forward to 2017, the Conroys are opening their second restaurant, The Fields on Hughes Rd, Bargara, at the former Twocan Yard Bar site.

The toucans are out of the garden and the venue has been given the Penny Lane touch with more modern, minimalist furniture - but with the same tranquil garden vibe of the west Bundy flagship.

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS2

The move comes as the couple found themselves overwhelmed by wedding bookings at Penny Lane.

"We've had 19 in the last ten weeks and we've had to turn people away,” Mrs Conroy said.

The couple plan to use the function room and rear dining areas for parties, weddings and dinner.

"We plan to do dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

"The menu won't be a copy of Penny Lane. We're making the most of local produce and it will change with the seasons.”

She said the majority of produce in the kitchen would be from Bundy including Burnett Downs Pastured Eggs (formerly Bundy Bum Nuts), Barbera and Priebe farms, and Bargara Berries, the shop which still operates in front of the restaurant.

Rattling the pans are Joseph Conroy - well known in his role at Penny's, he'll be working both venues - and Matt Buwalda, with Bec Jensen and Kirri Saunders brewing coffees.

The Fields will also take advantage of passing Hughes Rd traffic and offer "breakfast to go” packs which you can order ahead.

It is now open Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30am-3pm. For bookings phone 4159 1245.

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS6

THE FIELDS MENU

BREAKFAST

The Fields Strawberry Pancakes 11.90

Buttermilk pancakes served with fresh strawberries, whipped cream & maple syrup

Mushies and eggs 18.90

Garlic butter mushrooms, wilted baby spinach, avocado, poached eggs on sourdough toast topped with crumbled feta cheese & red wine balsamic reduction

Eggs benedict Ham 14.90 Bacon 16.90

Soft poached eggs w- baby spinach & toasted sourdough drizzled w- house made hollandaise sauce

Bacon and eggs 13.90

Eggs your way with smoked rasher bacon, roast tomato, hash-brown & sourdough toast

Big breakfast 19.90

Eggs your way w- rasher bacon, roasted tomato, garlic butter mushrooms, baby spinach, hash-brown, cheese chorizo & sour dough toast.

Warm Butter Croissant Plain 5.50 Ham Cheese & Tomato 7.50

Plain with more butter & Bargara Berries Jam / Locally smoked ham, fresh tomato & cheese

Just eggs 9.90

Eggs how you like poached, scrambled or fried w- fried tomato & sourdough toast

Ham & Tomato Omelette 13.90

3 egg French omelette filled w- locally smoked bacon, fresh cherry tomatoes & mozzeralla cheese

Mighty Brekkie roll 12.90

2 rashers of smokey bacon, fried egg & hashbrown, lettuce & tomato w- barbeque sauce & hollandaise sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Toast Just Toast 4.90

2 slices of fruit toast or sourdough toast w- butter & Bargara Berries Strawberry Jam

Breakfast Drinks

latte / flat white / cappuccino / long black / hot chocolate cup $3.80 mug $4.80

short black / macchiato / piccolo cup $3.30

Range of tea pot for 1 $3 for 2 $5.50

Milkshakes banana /chocolate / strawberry / caramel $6

Iced Latte / Iced Chocolate topped w- whipped cream $6

Bundy 100% Juice orange / apple / pineapple glass $4 kids $3

THE FIELDS RESTAURANT: Mike Knott BUN280717FIELDS3

LUNCH

Chicken burger 17.90

House fried crispy chicken w- rasher bacon, lettuce tomato & crunchy slaw w- garlic aioli

BLT 12.90

Smokey bacon, lettuce, tomato w- barbeque sauce & garlic aioli on toasted Turkish loaf

Feeling hungry? Add grilled chicken $5

Steak Works burger 17.90

Tender steak with the works- lettuce, tomato, beetroot, onion, bacon, egg, cheese & hickory BBQ sauce

Texas Cheeseburger 21.90

Double house made beef patties, double rasher bacon, double American style cheese, smoked hickory BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun topped w- tempura battered onion rings

Chicken & Avocado open grill 13.90

Poached chicken, smashed avocado, camembert & mozzarella cheese on Turkish loaf

Pumpkin and mushroom open grill 13.90

Roasted pumpkin, garlic mushrooms & roasted capsicum w- feta cheese on Turkish loaf

Salads

Chicken & Bacon Salad 18.90

Grilled chicken w- smokey bacon strips tossed in a crunchy slaw & green salad finished w- parmesan cheese & garlic aioli dressing

Roast Vegetable Feta Salad 19.90

Roasted seasonal vegetables tossed in a spinach salad finished w- feta cheese & red wine balsamic reduction

Pork Belly & Scallop Salad 23.90

Crispy chunks of pork belly w seared scallops tossed w- light salad & citrus caramel glaze

Szechuan Salamari Salad 21.90

Scored calamari strips lightly floured & fried till crispy tossed with house Szechuan seasoning served w- leafy green garden salad