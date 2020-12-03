Menu
WAITING IN THE WINGS: A Material Change of Use application for an Outdoor Sales (Vehicle Rental Depot) near the airport has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Source: Proposal document.
News

New plans for business near Bundaberg Airport lodged

Mikayla Haupt
3rd Dec 2020 12:30 PM
SHOULD the recent development application be approved, a new car rental depot could be built in Kensington.

The listed owner and applicant, Famasika Pty Ltd, is seeking a development permit for making a material change of use for Outdoor Sales (Vehicle Rental Depot) at a site on 24 Airport Dr and 28 Aviation Cres.

The application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council last month.

According to the proposal documents, the development will feature a main office building, ancillary car washing/washdown facility and car parking areas.

The site is south of the Aviation Crescent-Airport Drive intersection and north of Bundaberg Regional Airport.

As stated in the project proposal, the building will have a 192 sqm floor area and the balance of the site will be predominantly sealed to provide car parking and manoeuvring area.

“A 3m wide raised landscape area will be provided along the full site frontages,” it reads.

“The full site perimeter will be fenced with ARC Vanguard or similar fencing.”

With regards to the streetscape, the document goes on to state Budget signage would contribute to the aesthetic.

