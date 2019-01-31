New piano keys to unlock more music in CBD

ON SONG: Viv Sauer was surprised to receive a round of applause from passers-by after banging out a few numbers about early on Wednesday.

ON SONG: Viv Sauer was surprised to receive a round of applause from passers-by after banging out a few numbers about early on Wednesday. Jenny Sauer

A COMMUNITY piano that has been delighting residents and visitors in the Bundaberg CBD for the past few weeks is once again back in action at the CBD Pavilion.

The piano has now been restored by a local business after vandals stole many of its keys.

The piano was part of the #lovebundy campaign, and turned out to be so popular it was reintroduced at the beginning of the year.

Bundaberg Regional Council plans to keep the piano in the CBD as a permanent fixture.

Among those who have embraced the piano is Viv Sauer.

Viv said he was surprised to receive a round of applause from passers-by after playing a few numbers about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Also proving a hit was an elderly gentleman who had a go afterwards.

"He was fantastic,” Viv said.

"His fingers flew over the keys with grace.”

Viv, who can play about 300 songs from memory, said he would love to see more Bundy residents playing the piano.

"It will add a great feeling to Bundaberg.”