New pharmacist alert to help save lives

BUNDABERG pharmacists will soon be monitoring your consumption of prescription drugs in a bid to stop deaths related to misuse.

The Federal Government is investing more than $16 million to deliver the national roll-out of real-time prescription monitoring system.

Real-time reporting will help doctors and pharmacists to identify patients who are at risk of harm due to dependency, misuse or abuse of controlled medicines.

The government says real-time monitoring has been called for by the Australian Medical Association, Pharmacy Guild and many families.