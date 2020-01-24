New pet wash makes a splash with our pooches

FROM being uncertain about her career to becoming a local business owner, Tessa Power has found her calling.

Ms Power said she started her mobile pet washing business, Furry Paws Pet Wash, about a month ago and had not looked back since.

“I wanted to go out on my own and liked the idea of taking my time and getting to know my clients and their pets instead of rushing,” Ms Power said.

She said she couldn’t think of anything better than spending the day with dogs.

“It is amazing, every dog has a different personality and even our dogs are so different,” she said.

“My family has always had four or five dogs so I am used to handling different personalities and it helps in my job.

“Some dogs can be difficult but I love making progress and breaking them in.”

When looking back on the month Ms Power said she couldn’t wait until she was pet washing around Bundaberg full-time.

“I enjoy the freedom and my clients have been so understanding and lovely to work with.”

“It has been harder than I thought it would be, but it has been more rewarding.”

Ms Power is now eagerly awaiting a bigger and better trailer to turn up to make it even easier for washing the pets.

You can find Furry Paws Pet Wash at https://bit.ly/3ayM7SU.