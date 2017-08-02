New personalised glamour plates launched

WANT to deck your car out in leopard print or diamonds?
Personalised Plates Queensland has launched a new glam range of personalised number plates.
Options include lace in colours such as pink, white, yellow and green as well as diamonds and leopard print.
Plates cost $475 and letters and numbers can be personalised.
Personalised plates are known to be a hit in the Bundaberg region, with 3363 ordered in the Wide Bay in the 2013/14 financial year.
The region lays claim to quirky combinations such as GRU8, ORSUM34, DOCT and NUD11.
To check out the full range of plates, head to https://ppq.com.au.