New personalised glamour plates launched

Crystal Jones
| 2nd Aug 2017 1:38 PM

WANT to deck your car out in leopard print or diamonds? 

Personalised Plates Queensland has launched a new glam range of personalised number plates.

Options include lace in colours such as pink, white, yellow and green as well as diamonds and leopard print. 

Plates cost $475 and letters and numbers can be personalised. 

>> Are these Bundy's best personalised plates? 

Personalised plates are known to be a hit in the Bundaberg region, with 3363 ordered in the Wide Bay in the 2013/14 financial year.

The region lays claim to quirky combinations such as GRU8, ORSUM34, DOCT and NUD11.

To check out the full range of plates, head to https://ppq.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  personalised plates

