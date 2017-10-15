New penalties for careless drivers

At 11pm on Easter Monday, brother and sister, Sarah, 30 and Daniel Walker, 22 were killed instantly after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

CARELESS and dangerous drivers who kill or cause serious injury will face tough new penalties.

The maximum jail sentence for some offences will be quadrupled under the Palaszczuk Government proposals and the minimum disqualification period will be doubled for others, the Courier Mail reports.

The measures have been welcomed by the mother of Brisbane siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker who died in a horror smash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Easter Monday this year when another vehicle veered on to their side of the road.

Sarah, 30, and Daniel, 22, were killed by the head-on impact. Sarah's 14-year-old son and a friend Peter Knowles, 25, were pulled from the blazing wreckage by passers-by and survived with serious injuries.