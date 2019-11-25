New path to connect station to historic bridge

MUNDUBBERA councillor Faye Whelan says the construction of a walkway between Mundubbera Railway Complex and the historic Red Gully Bridge will help create something "special" for users of the proposed Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

The BBIRT proposal is to develop a series of recreational trails along the disused rail corridor between Taragoola and Gayndah, with a feasibility study recommending three sections: Burnett Bridges from Mundubbera to Browns Rd near Mt Debateable, Kalpowar Tunnels and Lake Awoonga.

Speaking on Sunday at a BBIRT tour of the Burnett Bridges section of the trail, Cr Whelan said that, due to the advanced age of the Mundubbera Heritage Rail Group, they couldn't offer much physical help in developing the section.

"But what we can do is give users something special for when they get to Mundubbera," Cr Whelan said.

The Old Rail Line Walkway, which would run about 3km, is funded under council's $1.63 million 2019 - 21 Works for Queensland budget, provided by the State Government.

Cr Whelan said the walkway would include a turnaround facility at the bridge for cyclists and safety barriers where the path crosses the Burnett Highway.

The walkway would also link with the Arthur Dagg Walk along the Burnett River foreshore at Bicentennial Park

She said council hopes to have the new walkway completed by the end of the financial year.

BBIRT president Mark McLachlan said members were "enthused" by how developed the Burnett Bridges section was, thanks to the volunteers at Gayndah Heritage Railway Rail Trail, BBIRT's sister organisation.

Gladstone Regional Council councillor Desley O'Grady, BBIRT's patron, said GRC, the project's lead agency, has submitted a funding application to the Department of Transport and Main Roads for detailed design work on the three sections of the trail.