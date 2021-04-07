New pastors, owners for heritage-listed church

Heritage-listed church Little Memorial St John's Church was advertised last January after the Iles family put it up for sale.Â

A piece of Rosedale’s history has found new owners.

Heritage-listed church Little Memorial St John’s Church was advertised last January after the Iles family put it up for sale.

The church was established in 1924 and is situated in the centre of Rosedale on a sloped, 4003 sqm allotment.

Previous owners the late Pastor Adrian Iles and Narelle Iles had owned the church since 2016, and commenced an evangelical Qld Baptists ministry.

Sadly Pastor Iles passed away in 2020, which is why the family decided to sell the building and allotment.

“With my father‘s passing in 2020, in the absence of any expressions of interest, the family has made the heartfelt decision to sell the building and allotment,” Mr Iles said.

“This beautiful building is heritage listed and was lovingly restored to its former glory.”

Mr Iles said the new pastors and owners, Dave and Shelly Drage, were holding a welcome morning tea with the Rosedale Hotel this Saturday at 10am.