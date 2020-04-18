New paramedics to aid patients in pandemic

NEW RECRUITS: Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin will join the Bundaberg paramedics team in the coming weeks.

NEW RECRUITS: Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin will join the Bundaberg paramedics team in the coming weeks.

AFTER completing their degree, two fast-tracked paramedics will start work in Bundaberg in the coming weeks.

Bundaberg’s new paramedics Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin are in ­addition to the graduates that join Queensland Ambulance Service each year and have been employed to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW RECRUITS: Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin will join the Bundaberg paramedics team in the coming weeks.

Wide Bay Ambulance Service chief superintendent Rick Tenthy said while the organisation had been handling community demand well, the additional support was positive news for the region.

“The two paramedics will join their colleagues in the Bundaberg area and our district has also received an additional ambulance to help us prepare for any possible surges in workload that may occur,” Mr Tenthy said.

“We are a statewide organisation so we need to ensure that we are able to move across sites and these additional paramedics and resources deepen our capacity to do that.”

NEW RECRUITS: Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin will join the Bundaberg paramedics team in the coming weeks.

Mr Tenthy said while paramedics were experienced and trained to deal with emergencies, the coronavirus pandemic was new territory for healthcare workers.

He said he was pleased with the community’s efforts in following guidelines issued by Queensland Health.

“It is so important that our response to the Covid-19 pandemic is led by the Queensland Health department and we’re using a really well-tested management model to support it,” Mr Tenthy said.

“When you look around the world and see how different countries have dealt with the situation, we’re reassured that we’re really well placed moving forward.”

NEW RECRUITS: Taylor Jardine and Shane Benjamin will join the Bundaberg paramedics team in the coming weeks.

The paramedics are two of 60 recruits across the state that have been implemented to assist during the pandemic.