New owners share passion for bringing homes back to life

WITH A wealth of experience and ideas, bringing your kitchen or bathroom back to life has been made that much easier and affordable with the support and advice of local specialists Bundaberg Resurfacing.

New owners Ed and Kate Finn are excited to share their passion for the construction industry, an industry which Ed himself has been a part of since the age of 15.

Ed said having continued to be keen in expanding his experience he has tried various aspects of the industry and was drawn to both spray work and cabinet making.

“Kate has been working in administration for 25 years and has amazing computer knowledge, along with the personality and customer service skills to handle anything,” he said.

“Taking over ownership of Bundaberg Resurfacing was such an amazing opportunity for both of us to finally work together as a team, with both of our skills being essential for the success of the business.

“It’s such a unique business, that is well established and has found its home here in Bundaberg.

“Colour trends tend to change quite often, especially in kitchens, so we hope to come up with new colour options and update our stock regularly for our customers’ individual style.”

With Bundaberg Resurfacing’s state-of-the-art restoration technology, there is no reason tear out kitchens, with the plumbing and electrical costs in order to change outdated or damaged benchtops or cabinets.

The same can be said for bathrooms; there is no need to rip off tiles and damage walls to replace bathroom fixtures or replace damaged tiles at all.

Bundaberg Resurfacing offer an EP-acrylic coating system, which is high performance polymer coating that is specifically designed for resurfacing of kitchen benchtops, doors and panels, shower trays, ceramic tiles, and bathtubs.

They also do chip repairs in bathtubs, basins, and shower trays.

“Overall we are saving time, saving mess and inconvenience to provide an attractive finished product.”