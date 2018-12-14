New owners of supermarket are culinary detectives

CULINARY DETECTIVES: New owners of the SG Asian Supermarket in Magellan St, Lismore, Liz Huang and Niall MacLeod were previously managed the store and said they love tracking down obscure ingredients and foods for their customers.

TRACKING down unusual ingredients is all part of a day's work for the new owners of a speciality food store.

Standing inside the SG Asian Supermarket in Magellan St, Lismore, Niall MacLeod and Liz Huang who are also partners in life, said they were thrilled to have taken the massive step of moving from managers to proprietors.

Last week the pair officially took over the store they have put their heart and soul into ever since they began running the business two years ago.

It stocks a huge range of speciality Asian groceries - from fermented foods to tofu, meats, vegetables, spices and condiments.

Mr MacLeod said they were culinary detectives.

"We often have people come in who want an obscure ingredient and we will do our best to track it down for them," he said.

"Often they come in with just a photo on their phone and we'll do our best to locate it. We have over 20 suppliers we can contact."

He said this customer service was backed up by Ms Huang's wide knowledge and great skill in cooking different Asian cuisines.

"Liz is great for those looking for advice on how to use the amazing variety of foods we stock," Mr MacLeod said.

"We have customers from all over the region who pop in for their favourite items."

Myee Henney said she drives in from Alstonville on a regular basis to purchase her favourite brand of canned mock meats.

"I'm a vegetarian and it's only a short drive," she said.

"I've been coming her for two years."

Customer Sophie Halsall, 10, said she was there with her mum Jane Grayon to buy some yummy Meiji Cocoa Biscuits with matcha green tea cream filling.

Standing with his arm around Ms Huang, Mr MacLeod said they'd thought long and hard about taking such a big step.

"After the 2017 flood we did have a few doubts," he said.

"But we really enjoy what we do and we feel part of the community here, it was the right decision and we are so happy."