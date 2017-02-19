New owner for old Bunnings Bundaberg

The old Bunnings building in Brickwork Ct has been sold to a Bundaberg businessman.

THE former Bunnings Trade Centre has sat vacant since the hardware giant moved into its roomier, custom-fit building in Johanna Blvd.

But now the Brickworks Ct premise is set for a significant refit and expansion, after a local manufacturing business bought the building.

Bundaberg's Real Estate Now agent Mark Mergard sold the site and said the purchasing business, which employs about 35 people, had been looking for the right building for about 12 months.

"These guys are a specialised, manufacturing company that supplies its products all over the country and has a couple of depots in Western Australia and North Queensland, and now they're expanding their business,” he said.

"They're probably tripling the size of the flooring room compared to what they've got at the moment.”

Mr Mergard said although retail was a little bit quiet in Bundaberg, a lot of the bigger, commercial operations appeared to be going well.

"They just don't work in Bundaberg; their business is spread out, but it's good for Bundaberg because then the employment comes here,” he said.

"The council are very proactive at the moment, they're making sure they get the approvals through quickly. There's a lot of stuff sort of starting to happen around the place.

"A lot of bigger stuff that will give us the confidence and get the retailers going again, which is good.

"Things are still a bit tough out there but the signs are good for what's coming.”