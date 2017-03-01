New online forms available to help DV victims

BUNDABERG domestic and family violence victims will have another avenue for help with the State Government launching an online form to help people who need to apply for a protection order.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said from today (March 1), victims will be able to access an online form that takes them through the protection order application process step-by-step.

They will then be able to print this form and use it as their application when lodging it at court.

"One of the Palaszczuk Government's election commitments was to investigate ways to streamline domestic violence order applications and court processes, and reduce the stress and complication of the process,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"This online form is delivering on that commitment.

"It takes a lot of courage to apply for a protection order and this online form is designed to make the process easier for those victims and will help guide them through in an intuitive and personal way.

"There will also be a quick exit button so users will be able to quickly and discreetly leave the site.”

Mrs D'Ath said the online form could be completed on any device. The tool will also provide definitions for complicated legal terms, details on where to get legal help and access support services, and help explain the court process.

"During consultation periods the Government received feedback from applicants about how the previous paper-based form used language that was difficult to understand,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"When this new online form was being tested, responses were very positive and indicated the new system was user-friendly and easy to understand.

"I would like to thank the collaborative effort of government agencies, the Chief Magistrate and various support services in developing this online tool.”

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Shannon Fentiman said the online form shows the Palaszczuk Government is continuing to support victims of domestic and family violence.

"This Government supports any measure that will make it easier for victims of domestic and family violence,” Ms Fentiman said.

"This online tool will be a great help for victims when they apply for protection.”

The online form represents another key response by the Palaszczuk Government to the Not Now, Not Ever report and all of the recommendations the Government has accepted.

The online form can be accessed at: www.qld.gov.au/protectionorder.