Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

New NSW case from Byron Bay hen’s party

by Evin Priest
31st Mar 2021 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

New South Wales has recorded one new case of COVID-19, premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed.

The case was recorded after 8pm and will be included in Thursday's numbers. The infectious person attended a hen's party in Byron Bay where positive cases in Queensland were recorded.

"The person did attend at the same venue of the hen's party," Ms Berejiklian said.

It is the first local case of COVID-19 in NSW since March 17, which was linked to a security guard who caught the virus from a quarantine hotel.

It comes as two locally acquired cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, both of which are linked to a cluster from a nurse at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

More to come

Originally published as New NSW case from Byron Bay hen's party

More Stories

byron bay coronavirus covid-19 nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT AT RANDOM: Drivers with drugs in their system

        Premium Content CAUGHT AT RANDOM: Drivers with drugs in their system

        Crime NAMED: A number of local drivers faced court on Tuesday charged with driving with a drug in their system.

        TOP 10: Bundy rates in state’s best holiday hotspots list

        Premium Content TOP 10: Bundy rates in state’s best holiday hotspots list

        News While COVID-19 has put a spanner in the works for some holiday-goers, Bundaberg has...

        Councillor’s vote on inspection program for dog registration

        Premium Content Councillor’s vote on inspection program for dog registration

        News Here’s what it means for dog owners in the region 