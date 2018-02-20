New NewsMail website is here

LOCAL news remains at the heart of what we do at the NewsMail and our new-look website, launching today, promises to showcase the best of it even better.

From this afternoon you will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

Bolder headlines and better navigation will ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

The navigation panel along the top of the website gives you quick and easy access to the latest stories via "just in'', as well as content in sport, lifestyle, community, what's on, jobs, motoring, real estate, obituaries and classifieds. (Just use the scroll arrows to find all of them).

The top left "hamburger'' menu provides even more detailed access points to sub-sections of our site.

As you would expect, local news is given more prominence, while the best stories from around our network sit in the network news container, which floats down the page with you as you scroll.

Today's digital edition of the NewsMail will be given a more prominent display, allowing subscribers easy access to the full paper online.

You will notice there are easy ways to share stories with others on Facebook or Twitter as well as dive straight to the comments to see what's being said and add your own thoughts.

You can also easily follow topics of interest to you by clicking on the topic tag at the bottom of the story.

